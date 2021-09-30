Hops with #HeyLuke: Special live episode with City Built Brewing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the first time, Hops with #HeyLuke is set to stream a live episode as we wrap up the final week of ArtPrize.

City Built Brewing in Grand Rapids is an ArtPrize venue this year and according to the ArtPrize website it’s home to six entries. They will be the featured brewery during the livestream of Hops at 10:30 a.m. today.

City Built Brewing’s Ed Collazo will also down with News 8 digital anchor Luke Laster to discuss three beers with unique names and backstories and share his experience as a brewery owner whose business is an ArtPrize venue.

This livestream will be available for viewing online at woodtv.com and on our Facebook page.