Hops with #HeyLuke: Answering to the MobFather at Trail Point Brewing Co.

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — This week on Hops, a trip to Allendale introduced us to brewers whose history has influenced the names of their beers.

Trail Point Brewing Company has expanded the great-outdoors vibe you see on its logo to the feel you get at its taphouse. It’s fitting: co-owner Jeff Knoblock says he is an avid hiker, fisherman and snowboarder.

Hops sat down with Knoblock, poured some beer from Trail Point’s wooden tap handles and discussed three of its unique brews: the Henry Lee strong ale, the Hazypotomus hazy IPA and The MobFather double IPA.

Up first, the Henry Lee.

“He was an old World War I veteran,” Knoblock explained, explaining the brew is named in honor of his business partner’s grandfather, Henry Lee.

Trail Point also offers a bourbon barrel-aged beer called the Drunken Hank, another ode to the veteran.

“He got to a certain age and liked to go have a beer at a pub every now and again, and they took away his driver’s license, so he drove his tractor to the bar,” Knoblock said.

That tractor inspired the art on the can (as seen in the photo below).

Henry Lee Strong Ale at Trail Point Brewing Co. in Allendale.

Knoblock explained a strong ale is a more malt-forward beer that is usually higher in alcohol percentage.

Up next, we sampled the Hazypotamus. And you guessed it, it’s a hazy IPA.

“You’re going to notice a little more of the hop presence in the beer. You are going to notice some bitterness in the beer as well, so it’s going to help balance out some of the sweetness in there,” Knoblock said.

This beer was quite literally hazy. Knoblock said that comes from water adjustments as well as the oats that are added to this brew.

As for the name, Knoblock says it was inspired by their flagship beer, the CIPApotamus.

“This beer is all Citra hops. It’s really a spinoff of when the ‘haze craze,’ I’ll call it, came on. We didn’t have one in our portfolio,” Knoblock explained the naming of the IPA.

The Hazypotamus at Trail Point Brewing Co. in Allendale.

Last, we have the MobFather double IPA, a whopping 8.3% ABV.

“It was really a tribute to our roots,” Knoblock said. “We were all home brewers.”

He thanked Barb and Steve Siciliano, saying the pair helped them hold of ingredients during the tough home brewing days. With this beer, he and the other owners of Trail Point Brewing were able to pay tribute to them.

As for the name?

“Our home brewing club back in the day was called the M.O.B — the Muskegon Ottawa Brewers. That’s a little derivative from the name,” Knoblock said.

Through and through, from the story of origin for this beer to the taste to the artwork on the can, I’m a huge fan. The MobFather earns this week’s #HeyLuke Certified Story — the highlight beer of the episode.

The MobFather at Trail Point Brewing Co. in Allendale.

