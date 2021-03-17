Hops with #HeyLuke: A foot in the bucket at Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Leaving corporate America is never an easy transition, especially when you’re doing it to pursue a passion.

Making that leap from corporate finance in Seattle to opening a brewery in Ada is no small move. It was a challenge Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery owner Matthew Michiels was ready to take on, though.

Fast forward to the week of St. Patrick’s Day 2021 and I’m sitting across from Michiels in the brewery that he left his old career for, discussing beers unique to his taproom.

We started with Kevin the Bold imperial stout. Michiels said “Kevin the Bold” was the name of a classic comic book series from the 1950s. The best part about it? The artist is from Ada.

“It kind of matches the beer,” Michiels says about the nearly 10% ABV stout. “It brings a little bit of our history of Ada into the brewhouse.”

Kevin the Bold beer and a painting of the character hung in Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery in Ada.

We lightened it up a bit with the second brew, the Dam Good is a West Coast-style IPA. After coming up with the Beers at the Bridge festival in Ada, the IPA was created and left to the public to name.

“Now it’s become our most popular beer, I don’t know if it’s from the event or how wonderful the beer is, or maybe both,” Michiels said. “It (the name) just made a lot of sense because right where we have that festival is our dam here in Ada.”

Kevin the Bold Russian Imperial Stout, the Dam Good IPA and the Bucketfoot Black IPA from Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery in Ada.

Lastly, we tried the Bucketfoot black IPA. This beer getting the #HeyLuke Certified Story — the highlight beer of the episode — thanks to its unique origins.

“I poured about a half a gallon of essentially boiling sugar water onto my foot,” Michiels described a mishap as he was finishing brewing an early batch of what, at the time, was an unnamed IPA.

He was wearing socks and sandals as he changed a clogged filter. His foot paid the price.

But he was determined to finish the batch and deciding not to go to the hospital.

“Every batch of beer is payroll and that’s really important,” Michiels said. “If I walked away and went to the ER or wherever, I would have lost that batch of beer and that wasn’t an option.

Thinking quickly, Michiels filled an empty bucket with cold water, stuck his foot in it and dragged it around for the next two hours as he completed the batch.

Just like that, the Bucketfoot IPA was born.

All three beers were all created because of one life-changing decision not to simply brew beer, but also to move from Seattle back to Michigan. Without that, there would be no beer inspired from a ’50s comic or a burned foot. Fortunately for us (but maybe not Michiels’ foot), we have these unique stories that may have never existed otherwise.

