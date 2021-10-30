Hops with #HeyLuke: A drive down Blueberry Sweet Street with Creston Brewery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ Creston neighborhood has welcomed back its brewery.

Creston Brewery on Plainfield Avenue NE at Quimby Street reopened its doors earlier this month. Over the past few weeks, it has gradually increased the amount of Creston beers on tap. Some of the other tapped beers there come from its new owner Saugatuck Brewing Co.

On this episode of WOOD TV8’s digital exclusive beer series, “Hops with #HeyLuke,” News 8 digital anchor Luke Laster joins Saugatuck Brewing’s Food and Beverage Director Michael Biddick for three beers found at Creston Brewing Co. We tried the Bokonon, the Blueberry Sweet Street and the Michicália.

The taps at Creston Brewery. (Oct. 27, 2021)

Three brews at Creston Brewery. (Oct. 27, 2021)

The 7% ABV Bokonon New England IPA is a hazy, juicy IPA and had the highest ABV of the beers discussed on this episode.

“Bokonon comes from a character in ‘Cat’s Cradle’ that brewer Scott read,” Biddick explained, referring to brewer Scott Schultz. “It’s kind of an eerie name because it’s a false prophet, kind of end of the world kind of guy.”

Biddick said some brewers frown on the New England style because it’s kind of an unfinished beer, which is what inspired the name.

Second, we tried the Blueberry Sweet Street, a 5.4% ABV wheat beer with blueberry juice. This beer is a complete 180 from the Bokonon: sweet from the second it hits your lips paired with a tartness that wasn’t too overbearing.

“It gets the name from, there’s a street that’s local here called Sweet Street. It’s got all Michigan blueberry juice in there, too,” said Biddick.

A theme I’ve found while talking to breweries for this series is that the majority of them try as hard as they can to source locally. Biddick said all the Creston Brewery Co. beers try using some Michigan hops to brew their beers.

Last, we sampled the Michicália, a 4.6% gose (pronounced go-za)-style beer. This was a first on Hops with #HeyLuke, which is why it earns the #HeyLuke Certified Story — the highlight beer of the episode — thanks to its unique taste. It’s sour, salty and is finished with mango juice.

The Michicália from Creston Brewing. (Oct. 27, 2021)

“So you get some of that salty, funky sourness. Not too overboard on this one,” said Biddick.

The name was inspired by the Brazilian music movement “Tropicália.”

For more Hops with #HeyLuke, head over to WOODTV.com’s Live Desk page. Also be sure to follow our Instagram page (@woodtv) for exclusive clips. If you would like your brewery featured on an episode of “Hops with #HeyLuke,” you can reach out to Luke via email at luke.laster@woodtv.com or find him on Facebook or Twitter.