Homer Stryker Field to play host to dogs, beer lovers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A beer festival you can bring your dog to? Sold.

Outlier Events and the Kalamazoo Growlers are bringing the Barks and Brews Festival to Homer Stryker Field on Saturday, Aug. 28.

“As a dog owner myself, I am excited to turn the ballpark into a dog park for the day and allow others to have that experience. We don’t usually allow dogs on the field so it will be a unique experience for everyone involved,” Nick Stoglin, director of special events for Outlier Events, said in a statement. “It is fulfilling for us to try something new, celebrate dog owners and their companions.”

Those who attend are encouraged to bring their dogs while enjoying on-site food, entertainment and, of course, beer.

A beer tent is set to feature craft beers from West Michigan breweries. The tent will be available to those with the correct ticket type and age. Designated driver tickets will also be available for those choosing not to enjoy the beer tent.

General admission ticket holders will be able to enter from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Early entry will be granted to VIP ticket holders an hour early, at 1 p.m. Food and drink sampling tokens come with tickets.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Aug. 11. A priority list can be found on the Barks and Brews Festival website.