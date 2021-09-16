Grand Rapids Brewing Co. announces ‘GRBC Mini-Bar’

GRANDS RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Brewing Company is introducing a new addition, located outside of its downtown Grand Rapids space.

On Friday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held to introduce the new ‘GRBC Mini- Bar,’ located on Fulton Avenue between Ionia Avenue SW and Van Andel Arena.

“GRBC Mini-Bar is the perfect addition to the downtown refreshment areas,” said Justin Pollock, beverage manager at BarFly, the parent company of GRBC. “In the last 18 months, our industry has been up against the odds, and we needed to make an investment in our city in the same way they’ve invested in us.”

The GRBC Mini-Bar will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will feature a variety of beers and specialty pizzas.

“The downtown refreshment areas were made available with the help of our community, elected officials, downtown organizations and many more. It’s only right we invite those who worked so hard behind the scenes to advocate for these opportunities, to celebrate the new mini slice of our brewery,” Pollock said.

The ribbon-cutting will take place at 5 p.m. Friday and feature live music, beer on tap and pizza.