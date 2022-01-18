Bell’s sends off retiring founder with special beer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — After decades of brewing, Larry Bell has called it a career. Bell’s Brewing is honoring him with one of its newest beers.

The Larry’s Last Imperial Oatmeal Stout is a “nod to one of the earliest beers he brewed,” according to a Facebook post from Bell’s Eccentric Cafe and General Store.

The beer goes on tap at the cafe and on sale at the General Store on Jan. 26, Bell’s told News 8. It will be available in a four-pack (12-ounce bottles) with a limit of two per customer.

At 10% ABV, Bell’s described it is a “strong and complex imperial stout with oats and rye. Roasty with chocolate and dark fruit aromas. Soft finish and balanced.”

Comstock Township-based Bell’s Brewing sold to Australian brewer Lion last year, which said Bell’s would merge with New Belgium Brewing.

“It’s an emotional day. This is a job that I’ve held for 38-plus years, so to retire from this business that I love and industry I love, obviously there’s some mixed emotions there. At the end of the day, I’ve got a career I can look back on and be very proud of,” Bell said in November of 2021 when the news of the sale broke.