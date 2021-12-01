Bell’s Brewing sponsors scholarship to celebrate 20-year employee

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A new scholarship will honor John Mallett, longtime vice president of operations at Bell’s Brewing, for his dedication to the craft beer industry.

In 2022, the John Mallett Scholarship will be awarded to someone looking to study through the Master Brewers Association of the Americas, a nonprofit that works to advance the industry.

Bell’s Brewery will fund the scholarship for the first three years. It will cover registration and travel to provide what it calls a “barrier-free opportunity.”

“John has made incredible contributions to Bell’s, to what Two Hearted is today, and to the industry. Mallett has influenced so many; if there are others who want to contribute to this cause, they are certainly welcome as well,” Bell’s founder and President Larry Bell said in a statement.

Bell will donate $125,000 when the sale of his brewery to New Belgium Brewing Co. closes to try to endow the scholarship forever.

The scholarship and a new beer — the Malletizer, a 6% ABV IPA — both honor Mallett’s 20 years at Bell’s.

“I was very surprised by the sheer generosity and time that my fellow co-workers put into celebrating this milestone. To be able to help educate future brewers, is just something that is beyond words. It’s really something very special,” Mallett said in a statement.

Earlier this year, he was awarded the Recognition Award by the Master Brewers Association, which goes annually “to an individual or company whose inspiration, enthusiasm, and support have contributed to the craft brewing movement.”