Maintenance disrupts WOOD's Sunday morning newscasts
STATION NOTICE: WOOD, WOTV and WXSP were off air early Sunday for scheduled maintenance.
The stations were off air for several hours starting at 1:30 a.m.
Technical difficulties following the outage prevented our Sunday morning newscasts, but the 6 p.m. newscast aired as usual.
You can always get news updates on woodtv.com and the WOOD TV8 news app or the forecast on the Storm Team 8 weather app.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
