Maintenance disrupts WOOD's Sunday morning newscasts

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

STATION NOTICE: WOOD, WOTV and WXSP were off air early Sunday for scheduled maintenance.

The stations were off air for several hours starting at 1:30 a.m.

Technical difficulties following the outage prevented our Sunday morning newscasts, but the 6 p.m. newscast aired as usual.

You can always get news updates on woodtv.com and the WOOD TV8 news app or the forecast on the Storm Team 8 weather app.