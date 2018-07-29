Home

Maintenance disrupts WOOD's Sunday morning newscasts

Posted: Jul 28, 2018 08:08 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2018 06:22 PM EDT

STATION NOTICE: WOOD, WOTV and WXSP were off air early Sunday for scheduled maintenance.

The stations were off air for several hours starting at 1:30 a.m.

Technical difficulties following the outage prevented our Sunday morning newscasts, but the 6 p.m. newscast aired as usual.

You can always get news updates on woodtv.com and the WOOD TV8 news app or the forecast on the Storm Team 8 weather app. 

