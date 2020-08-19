Woman shot in Kalamazoo; no suspects

Home
Posted: / Updated:
generic kalamazoo department of public safety generic KDPS 071118_1531333374863.jpg.jpg

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers are investigating after a woman was shot by people trying to force their way into her vehicle.

Police were called to a hospital around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after the woman showed up with a gunshot wound.

She told police the incident happened in the 800 block of E Paterson Street, near Harrison Street, and several suspects forced their way into her vehicle. During the struggle, one of them fired a shot, which hit the woman.

The 28-year-old victim is stable at the hospital.

Police were not able to get a description of any of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 

 