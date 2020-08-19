Woman shot in Kalamazoo; no suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers are investigating after a woman was shot by people trying to force their way into her vehicle.

Police were called to a hospital around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after the woman showed up with a gunshot wound.

She told police the incident happened in the 800 block of E Paterson Street, near Harrison Street, and several suspects forced their way into her vehicle. During the struggle, one of them fired a shot, which hit the woman.

The 28-year-old victim is stable at the hospital.

Police were not able to get a description of any of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.