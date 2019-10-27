Winds, storm caused power outage in Ionia County

Home

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:

A power outage in Ionia Sunday, October 27, 2019. (Consumers Energy)

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 4,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power in the Ionia County area Sunday morning.

The Consumers Energy outage map showed the outage was first reported around 4 a.m. Sunday. The outage affected customers near  Bluestar Highway, North State Street and South Dexter Street.

Consumers Energy told 24 Hour News 8 the outage was caused by storms and wind damage which toppled several power lines.

A spokesperson for Consumers Energy said nearly 11,000 customers are currently without power statewide as a result of the storms.

Crews had estimated power would be restored around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 