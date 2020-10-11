Two injured in Holland hookah lounge shooting

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD)—Ottawa Sheriff’s Deputies say they are investigating a shooting that happened at a local hookah lounge early Sunday morning.

Officers say they were called to 960 Butternut Dr on a report of a fight and multiple shots fired. As they arrived on scene around 3:10 a.m., deputies were told there was a person inside the hookah lounge who was shot.

Police found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside.

Police say they later learned of a second victim—a 34-year-old man—who left the scene and went to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police that a fight broke out among three females, and the fight continued outside in the parking lot. While the group was fighting, an unknown suspect drew a gun and fired multiple times.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriffs Office at 616 738-4687 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.