Thursday at 7: Grand Rapids' most notorious abusive priests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids' two most notorious Roman Catholic priests abused their victims nearly three decades apart: Father John Thomas Sullivan sexually assaulted young girls in the late 1950s and Father Dennis Wagner molested young boys in the early 1980s.

Between the two, they abused as many as 15 girls and boys.

Thursday night at 7 p.m., in a special report, Target 8 investigator Ken Kolker and photojournalist Bilal Kurdi explore the legacy of the two priests.

Years, even decades after the abuse, survivors in West Michigan are still working through the aftermath — the loss of trust, faith, innocence, and the betrayal by the church they loved.

