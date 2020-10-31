Suspect leads police on chase through downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)—Grand Rapids Police Department officers say a suspect ran from police after officers were called to a scene where a “violent crime” was happening.

Police say after arriving on scene at around 11:45 p.m., a suspect fled in a stolen car and led officers on a chase through downtown Grand Rapids.

GRPD says Michigan State Police joined the pursuit by deploying a helicopter, which helped track the path of the suspect as he tried to avoid being arrested.

During the chase, police say that the suspect struck two GRPD police cruisers, but only minor damage was done to the vehicles.

Eventually, the suspect came to a stop in the 1100 block of Logan St and continued running away on foot. MSP was able to track the suspect from the air and GRPD officers were eventually able to catch and arrest the suspect in the area of Barth Ave and Logan St.

No injuries occurred during the incident and the suspect will be facing multiple criminal charges, police say.