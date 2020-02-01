Sheridan hospital sees another leadership change

SHERIDAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Just a few months after new leadership took over a Montcalm County hospital, it’s once again facing additional changes.

A spokesperson for Sheridan Community Hospital (SCH) confirmed Scott Brown — a physician’s assistant who discussed steering the hospital’s future with News 8 in October — resigned this week.

Additional details regarding Brown’s exit have not yet been released. The change comes as stability concerns surround the rural hospital. Target 8 first received messages from worried community members early last year.

In addition to handling patient care at SCH, Brown served as Executive Director of Samaritan Health Care, PC.

A message sent to Samaritan Saturday afternoon did not receive an immediate response, but Brown’s photo and biography is no longer included on the group’s website.