Severe storms possible for parts of Michigan Tuesday evening

Showers and thunderstorms are expected this evening and tonight for West Michigan and some of them could be strong to even severe with large hail, damaging winds, or even a tornado possible.

The atmosphere is most likely to produce a strong to severe storm over our area between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. as an area of low pressure swings through the state.

For a severe thunderstorm to form and do damage, many factors and ingredients need to be present in the atmosphere. This evening, several of those “ingredients” look to be present.

A warm front and cold front will track over the area this evening, providing a source of lift with surface temperatures and dew points high enough (but not the most favorable) to produce severe weather.

Low level winds are expected to be fast, with a good chance of wind speed and direction changing with height. This is called wind shear, and for the past five years many of West Michigan’s tornadoes have been highly dependent on strong wind shear.

We are currently in a “slight risk area” for severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla. Many of the damaging storms we’ve seen in the last five years were on days when West Michigan was included in a “slight risk.”

Expect storms to begin forming as early as 6 p.m. and lasting through as late as 11 p.m., with the strongest storms expected to stay around and south of I-96 tonight.





Example of expected storms from 7 p.m., to 8 p.m., to 9 p.m.

Storms will likely dive east or southeast through the evening at speeds of at least 40 mph. Winds gusting higher than 58 mph or storms with hail of at least 1″ in size with be given a “severe thunderstorm warning.” Keep in mind, severe thunderstorms can often do just as much damage as a small tornado.



It will be important to stay weather aware today. A much quieter forecast will return for the remainder of the week.

