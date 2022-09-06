GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

Christy Buck, the executive director of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan, said it’s important to watch for behavior changes in those around you.

“If you notice changes in whether they want to go to work, go to school, carrying out daily activities and engaging in satisfying relationships, those are three key things you can be watching for a change in someone’s behavior,” she said.

If you notice a change, she said you should have a conversation with them.

“Just bring it back to what you see typically and then what you have noticed that is different,” she said. “And then remember to listen. Give that person a chance to respond and tell you what’s going on.”

Buck said you should come prepared with resources. She suggested looking into what resources the person’s school or work has.

You can also call 988, the new National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

She said while September is National Suicide Prevention Month, it’s something people should be thinking about year round.

“We should all be working on this the rest of the year and make sure that we’re having good conversations. Go onto the website, benice.org, and take the pledge,” she said.

For the full conversation with Christy Buck, watch the video in the player above.