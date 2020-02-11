Semi crashes into Kzoo home, power knocked out to 1,200+

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Power was knocked out to more than 1,200 Consumers Energy customers in downtown Kalamazoo after a semi-truck crashed into a home early Tuesday.

It happened just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Norway Avenue, just outside of downtown.

Dispatchers say the crash knocked down several power lines. A News 8 crew on scene could see a pole lying on top of the truck.

Police have not confirmed if anyone was injured, nor have they said how the crash happened.

Power was knocked out to more than 1,200 Consumers Energy customers (February 11, 2020)

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, power was knocked out to much of the downtown area. Consumers expects to have power restored to most by 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, however some might not be restored until 8 a.m.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene working to learn more information. Check back for updates, and watch News 8 Daybreak beginning at 4:30 a.m. for the latest information.