Rescuers in North Carolina look for injured

RODANTHE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 05: Heavy surf caused by approaching Hurricane Dorian pounds the Rodanthe Pier on September 5, 2019 in Rodanthe, North Carolina. Dorian returned to Category 3 strength as it made its way up the U.S. East Coast, unleashing flooding, high winds and tornadoes, according to published reports. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (AP) — Officials in North Carolina say search-and-rescue teams are going door to door to check on people who may be injured or in need of assistance after Hurricane Dorian swamped Ocracoke Island with floodwaters.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said in a news release Saturday that emergency officials have transported fuel trucks, generators, and food and water to Ocracoke, which is accessible only by boat or air.

Dorian made landfall Friday morning over the Outer Banks. According to the governor’s office, the U.S. Coast Guard flew seven air rescue missions to transport people with medical conditions on Ocracoke to safety, and first responders evacuated 32 people elsewhere on the Outer Banks by ground.

The news release says about 200 people were in shelters and about 57,000 were without electricity as of midday.

There have been no reports of serious injuries or deaths since the storm arrived.

The governor was visiting coastal counties Saturday to view the damage.