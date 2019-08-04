Breaking News
Police: 10 dead, 16 injured Oregon District in mass shooting

Pedestrian struck and killed in Plainfield Township

Home

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic kent county sheriff's deprtment_1520474609904.JPG.jpg

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —  A 46-year-old man from Comstock Park was hit and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 1 a.m. on West River Drive NE where a pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the car was a 22-year-old female from Cannon Township. The driver cooperated with police and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616)-632-6100 or Silent Observer at (616)-774-2345.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links