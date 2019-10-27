Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Allegan Co., serious injuries

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was hit by a car on an Allegan County road Sunday morning.

Investigators say it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on 102nd Avenue near 13th Street in Allegan County.

Police say the driver was heading westbound on 102nd. The driver told police he noticed a small light on the north side of the road and assumed that it was coming from a walking pedestrian.

The driver moved over to the eastbound lane to give the pedestrian room when the 21-year-old pedestrian from Plainwell began crossing the road in front of the vehicle and was struck.

Authorities say neither alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

Police found a found with headphones plugged into it near the victim who was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries related to the crash.