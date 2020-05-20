No body contact advisory issued for Jordan Lake

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials are recommending no body contact with Jordan Lake after a sewage overflow in a creek.

The overflow from the Lakewood Wastewater Authority near Lake Odessa happened Tuesday, dumping sewage into a creek that runs into Jordan Lake.

The authority then tested the creek water and found high levels of E. coli. Officials will keep testing the water until E. coli levels diminish.

In the meantime, the Ionia County Health Department has issued a no body contact advisory for the lake.

More details on the overflow can be found by contacting Lakewood Wastewater Authority at 616.374.3264.

The Ionia County Health Department can be contacted at 616.527.5341 for public health questions.