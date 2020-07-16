News 8 primetime — COVID-19: Tracking the Data, Rising Waters: What’s Next?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — News 8 is broadcasting two half-hour specials starting at 8 p.m. today.

At 8 p.m., COVID-19: Tracking the Data — Brian Sterling and Susan Shaw will anchor our special report as we take a deep dive into the data to look at the trends in Michigan right now. Target 8 Investigator Ken Kolker will take us to the deadliest spot in West Michigan, a nursing home where 31 people have now died. Shaw and Sterling will then speak to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during an extended, exclusive interview.

At 8:30 p.m., Rising Waters: What’s Next? — Storm Team 8 gives an in-depth update on the unprecedented water levels on Lake Michigan and what to expect in the months ahead. We’re on the water showing viewers the biggest areas of concern right now. We’re talking to homeowners and contractors about the race to install seawalls before the fierce storms of fall. And we go in search of the best beaches that still have sand for you to spread out on.

You can watch these specials on WOOD TV8 and streaming on woodtv.com.