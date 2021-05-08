Michigan DNR: Mute swan deaths not due to poisoning

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — State officials have eliminated poisoning as the cause of death of some mute swans at a small suburban Detroit lake and put the blame on a disease caused by a parasite.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says necropsies on three of eight of the birds conservation recovered since January from Maceday Lake in Waterford Township determined they were killed by a disease caused by parasitic flatworm that’s found in certain freshwater snails.

A DNR wildlife pathologist says it’s not certain what killed a dozen swans this past winter at the same lake northwest of Detroit, but it’s highly likely that they also died from the disease.

