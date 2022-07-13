GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will serve prison time for a shooting at a Grand Rapids nightclub in 2019.

Robert Walton was sentenced Wednesday to between two and five years for being a felon in possession of a firearm, two years for felony firearm and between 13 months and two years for careless discharge of a firearm causing injury, the prosecutor said. He will also have to pay restitution.

The shooting happened in the early hours of Dec. 28, 2019, at the Metro Grand Rapids nightclub. One man was shot in the torso and hospitalized.

Walton was charged in March 2020.