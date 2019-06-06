Home

Local baseball standouts set sights on pro careers

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 11:47 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 11:48 PM EDT

Local baseball standouts set sights on pro careers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three West Michigan baseball standouts have the opportunity to pursue a major league career, if they choose.  

Holland Christian pitcher Chris Mokma, Zeeland East pitcher Adam Berghorst and University of Michigan pitcher and outfielder Jack Weisenburger were all selected in this year's MLB draft.

Mokma, a Michigan State recruit, was selected in the 12th round by the Miami Marlins. He said it's a dream come true to be drafted.

Berghorst, also a Michigan State recruit, was taken by the Texas Rangers in the 14th round. He called it "unreal."

Both will have to decide whether to go to Michigan State or straight to the MLB. Neither announced a decision right away.

Jack Weisenburger, a Rockford native and Rockford high school alum, was also selected in the 14th round by the Oakland Athletics.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries