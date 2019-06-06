Local baseball standouts set sights on pro careers Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Chris Mokma pitches for Holland Christian on June 5, 2019. Mokma was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB draft. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. In this still photo taken from file video, Adam Berghorst pitches for Zeeland East. Berghorst was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 14th round of the 2019 MLB draft. [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three West Michigan baseball standouts have the opportunity to pursue a major league career, if they choose.

Holland Christian pitcher Chris Mokma, Zeeland East pitcher Adam Berghorst and University of Michigan pitcher and outfielder Jack Weisenburger were all selected in this year's MLB draft.

Mokma, a Michigan State recruit, was selected in the 12th round by the Miami Marlins. He said it's a dream come true to be drafted.

Holland Christian's Chris Mokma on...

Berghorst, also a Michigan State recruit, was taken by the Texas Rangers in the 14th round. He called it "unreal."

Zeeland East's Berghorst: 'Unreal'...

Both will have to decide whether to go to Michigan State or straight to the MLB. Neither announced a decision right away.

Jack Weisenburger, a Rockford native and Rockford high school alum, was also selected in the 14th round by the Oakland Athletics.