Local baseball standouts set sights on pro careers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three West Michigan baseball standouts have the opportunity to pursue a major league career, if they choose.

Holland Christian pitcher Chris Mokma, Zeeland East pitcher Adam Berghorst and University of Michigan pitcher and outfielder Jack Weisenburger were all selected in this year’s MLB draft.

Mokma, a Michigan State recruit, was selected in the 12th round by the Miami Marlins. He said it’s a dream come true to be drafted.

Berghorst, also a Michigan State recruit, was taken by the Texas Rangers in the 14th round. He called it “unreal.”

Both will have to decide whether to go to Michigan State or straight to the MLB. Neither announced a decision right away.

Jack Weisenburger, a Rockford native and Rockford high school alum, was also selected in the 14th round by the Oakland Athletics.