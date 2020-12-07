Tuesday: Live Desk Conversation with John Helmholdt with GRPS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As we continue to host our interactive Live Desk Conversations, we prepare to welcome John Helmholdt, executive director of communications & external affairs for Grand Rapids Public Schools.

As the Pause to Save Lives epidemic order is still set to expire on Tuesday, Dec. 8, we’ll discuss the next steps following a potential reopening or extension of the order.

By 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday (the time of this Live Desk Conversation), we’ll hopefully know more about where our state government stands when it comes to a possible extension.

Aside from discussion surrounding the order, Luke and Helmholdt will talk about COVID-19 protocols in GRPS and online learning. We’ll also take questions live. If you’d like to submit a question ahead of time, send it to luke.laster@woodtv.com.

If you’d like to wait to ask your question live or find yourself wanting to ask one as you watch our livestream, use the interactive hashtag #HeyLuke in the comments under our Facebook Live stream. Luke will take questions on screen and ask them in real time.

This Live Desk Conversation takes place on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. We’ll be streaming here on woodtv.com and on WOOD TV8’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

You can find the WOOD TV8 Live Desk stream as news happens on woodtv.com, the WOOD TV8 News app, Facebook and Twitter.