UPDATE: 1 dead, 4 others hospitalized in Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Lansing Police Department is investigating after one man was killed in a shooting that sent four others to the hospital

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1700 block of West Miller Road east of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police were called to the scene of a large party where they found victims both inside a home and outside with varying gunshot related injuries.

One of the victims, a 22-year-old man from Jackson died from his injuries. Four other victims have been taken to the hospital.

Officers tell our Lansing affiliate WLNS the shooting scene was “chaotic” which preempted the closure of West Miller Road at Balfour Drive while police investigate.

If you know anything please call Lansing Police (517) 483-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.