Kzoo crash critically injures 1; alcohol involved

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash which left a pedestrian badly injured Sunday.

Police say they were called to the scene around 1:45 a.m. for a car vs. pedestrian crash near the intersection of South Rose Street and Academy Street near Bronson Park.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old Kalamazoo resident, remained at the scene after hitting the 32-year-old Kalamazoo man.

The man is in critical condition this morning. Police believe alcohol usage was a factor in this crash. The driver was arrested and taken to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488.8911, the Criminal Investigation Division at 337.8139, or Silent Observer at 343.2100.