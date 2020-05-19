Closings & Delays
GRPS to hold virtual graduation ceremonies

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools announced it will be holding virtual graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school district released the following schedule Tuesday for the virtual ceremonies:

  • C.A. Frost Environmental Science Middle High School at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3.
  • Innovation Central and Grand Rapids Montessori high schools at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3.
  • City High Middle School at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 4.
  • Ottawa Hills High School at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 4.
  • Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 5.
  • Union High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 5.

The graduation ceremonies will be streamed on the GRPS YouTube channel, cable channel 27-902 as well as the district and high school Facebook pages.

