GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police said a body was found near a Grand Rapids Church early Sunday morning.

Authorities told News 8 a passerby discovered the deceased man near the road in from of Seventh Reformed Church.

Investigators said the man’s death doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

Seventh Reformed Church is located in the northwest part of the Grand Rapids, located at 950 Leonard St NW.

Grand Rapids police said detectives are continuing to investigate.