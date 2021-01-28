GRPD investigating 3 stabbings on SE side, victims expected to survive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say they are investigating three stabbings on the city’s southeast side early Thursday.

The stabbings happened on Cass Avenue near Sycamore Street.

Police tell News 8 the victims are expected to survie.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

**A previous version of this story stated Grand Rapids police were investigating multiple shootings, based on incorrect information from police officials. It has been corrected.