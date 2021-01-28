GRPD investigating 3 stabbings on SE side, victims expected to survive

Home
Posted: / Updated:

Grand Rapids police investigate multiple shootings on Cass Avenue (January 28, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say they are investigating three stabbings on the city’s southeast side early Thursday.

The stabbings happened on Cass Avenue near Sycamore Street.

Police tell News 8 the victims are expected to survie.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew at the scene working to learn more information. Check back for updates, and watch News 8 Daybreak from 4:30-7 a.m. for the latest information.

**A previous version of this story stated Grand Rapids police were investigating multiple shootings, based on incorrect information from police officials. It has been corrected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links