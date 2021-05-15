Grand Rapids resident injured after Mecosta County roll over crash

AETNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle crash on US-131 where a person from Grand Rapids was injured Friday evening.

The crash happened on northbound US-131 near Jefferson Rd in Aetna Twp in Mecosta County around 10:40 p.m.

The driver—a 17-year-old female from Grand Rapids—lost control of her vehicle, causing her to run off the road and roll her vehicle, but she was not seriously injured in the crash.

The driver was taken to Mecosta County Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

The driver was issued a citation for driving too fast.