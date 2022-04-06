GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids is looking for a construction management firm for the Grand River Restoration project.

The city and Grand Rapids WhiteWater, the group working on a plan to restore rapids to the river, are asking for statements of qualifications for the project, Grand Rapids announced in a Wednesday release.

Grand Rapids WhiteWater resubmitted its permit applications for the project to the state on March 31.

The project will include removing four dams and constructing in-channel features from Bridge Street to the Fulton Street bridge. The city is looking for an innovative and collaborative construction management firm, it said.

Statements of qualifications are due by April 25.