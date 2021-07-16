GR man found guilty of assaulting DNR officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man has been found guilty of assault for attacking a Department of Natural Resources conservation officer while trying to escape custody.

Devinci Osiris Dumas was found guilty of two felony charges, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and assaulting, resisting, obstructing causing injury to a police officer, the DNR said in a Friday release.

The charges come after Dumas attacked a DNR officer in March.

Authorities say Dumas crashed after failing to stop at a stop sign in Lake County. When the DNR officer arrived, he arrested Dumas for having open intoxicants in the vehicle and providing false information to a peace officer.

Dumas, who was sitting in the front passenger seat handcuffed, freed himself from his seat belt while being taken to the Lake County Jail. Authorities say Dumas then attacked the officer by kicking him several times.

Two people passing by stopped and helped Killingbeck restrain Dumas. Killingbeck was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later released.

“The department and community are fortunate that our officer is doing well and has since resumed regular duties,” Lt. Joe Molnar, DNR district law supervisor, said in the release. “We’re grateful, not only for the training and equipment our officers receive to ensure their safety while on patrol, but also to the two citizens who stopped and assisted the officer in getting the assailant back under control.”

Dumas faces up to 14 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.