Fourth of July weekend fireworks, other Grand Rapids events return in 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A fireworks display on the eve of Independence Day is among the growing list of Grand Rapids events returning this year after a pandemic-prompted hiatus.

Last week, the city commission approved a special event permit for Riverbank Events’ Family Fireworks. The event will take place at 10 p.m. on July 3 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park and the Gillett Bridge.

With more people getting COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, the city commission voted last week to authorize dozens of special events within the city now through December.

A Memorial Day parade on May 30, the Hollyhock Lane Parade for Fourth of July, the Grand Rapids Polish Festival in August, Festival of the Arts in June and September, ArtPrize in October, the Veterans Day parade in November and Santa Parade in December are also among the events already authorized for this year. City officials say the calendar currently lists about 50 events each month throughout the summer.

“It is exciting to see the return of the events and activities that make Grand Rapids vibrant,” Mayor Rosalynn Bliss stated in a Monday news release. “With vaccinations and overall safety awareness on the rise, bringing our community together through these events will be a much-needed step towards rebuilding our local economy and city life.”

All permitted events are required to follow state orders regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and include a risk mitigation plan that will be reviewed by the Grand Rapids Office of Special Events and Grand Rapids Fire Department with guidance from the Kent County Health Department.