Crash in Grand Haven leads to arrest

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A wrong way driver is in custody after refusing to stop for deputies and causing a crash involving a patrol car in Grand Haven early Thursday morning.

Ottawa County dispatch received multiple 911 calls on a report of a wrong way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. 131 from Jackson Street in Grand Haven.

According to authorities, Sheriffs located the vehicle around 1:15 a.m. just north of the Ferrysburg exit on U.S. 131 where a deputy paralleled the vehicle in the northbound lanes with lights and sirens to get the vehicle to stop but was unsuccessful.

The deputy drove ahead of the vehicle into a median crossover that entered the southbound lanes to warn other drivers of the danger. The deputy blocked the inside lane trying to get southbound traffic to stop as well as to stop the wrong way driver that was still northbound in the southbound lanes, according to authorities.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department told News 8 the wrong way driver did not stop and the deputy attempted to avoid a collision with the wrong way driver but the deputies patrol car ended up colliding with a southbound vehicle.

The wrong way driver continued on northbound in the southbound lanes for another mile before additional deputies were able to stop the vehicle.

The 23-year-old wrong way driver from Norton Shores was not injured but taken into custody related to the incident.

The driver of the southbound vehicle that collided with the patrol car is a 57-year-old West Olive resident who was not injured. The deputy was also not injured.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 131 were shut down for over an hour while the incident was investigated and cleaned up.