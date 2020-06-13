Closings & Delays
Consumers: In ‘home stretch’ of restoring power to thousands after storms

A home on Gettysburg Drive in Georgetown Township, near Hudsonville, that was hit by downed trees in a storm on June 10, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy officials say they expect to complete their work restoring power by the end of the day Saturday.

As of about 7 a.m. Saturday, roughly 37,000 customers remained in the dark due to a one-two punch of storms caused by the remnants of Cristobal Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here are West Michigan’s county-by-county numbers, according to Consumers Energy’s interactive outage map (only those with more than 100 outages are shown):

  • Allegan: 488
  • Barry: 513
  • Branch: 3,688
  • Calhoun: 14,940
  • Kent: 3,287
  • Montcalm: 159
  • Ottawa: 504
  • St. Joseph: 726

Residents are urged to stay at least 25 feet away from a downed wire and report it by calling 911 and Consumers at 800.477.5050.

