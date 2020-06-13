Consumers: In ‘home stretch’ of restoring power to thousands after storms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy officials say they expect to complete their work restoring power by the end of the day Saturday.
As of about 7 a.m. Saturday, roughly 37,000 customers remained in the dark due to a one-two punch of storms caused by the remnants of Cristobal Tuesday and Wednesday.
Here are West Michigan’s county-by-county numbers, according to Consumers Energy’s interactive outage map (only those with more than 100 outages are shown):
- Allegan: 488
- Barry: 513
- Branch: 3,688
- Calhoun: 14,940
- Kent: 3,287
- Montcalm: 159
- Ottawa: 504
- St. Joseph: 726
Residents are urged to stay at least 25 feet away from a downed wire and report it by calling 911 and Consumers at 800.477.5050.