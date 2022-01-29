Bundle up and arrive early for the Winter Fest in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich (WOOD) The Grand Haven Winter Fest is back this year. The annual event kicked off on Thursday with the Glow Bowl and the fun continues today with another round of winter activities.

Organizers have planned for a fun filled day of cardboard sled racing, the bonfire bash, pajama run, snow volleyball and dog pull.

If you plan on heading out to catch some of the competition, you can park anywhere in downtown Grand Haven.

There will be a shuttle running all day that will transport people to Mulligan’s Hollow and back downtown.

Also, make sure you layer up. You won’t be able to go indoors this year to warm because the lodge will be closed. This is just to keep everyone spaced out as much as possible because of Covid-19 recommendations.

Grand Haven is expecting cold temperatures but organizers and hope that doesn’t scare you away.

“It’s winter in Michigan. You can stay huddled up in your cave all winter or you can come out and enjoy it. there’s no such thing as bad weather there is just inappropriate clothing,” President of Winter Fest, Inc. Kevin Galbavi said.

For information about shuttle routes and schedule of events, click here.