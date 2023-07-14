BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
Prime Day 2023 is here, and Amazon has cut prices deeply on its top products. If you’re a beauty buff, you’re in especially good luck, as this year’s selection of discounts on top products is better than ever. Here are our favorite beauty products, from mascara to facial cleansers and more, all available at a discount.
Last updated on July 12, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. PT.
Talia Ergas is the beauty and personal care editor for BestReviews. She’s covered the best of beauty for outlets like Travel + Leisure, Insider, Us Weekly, Bravo and more. Her favorite product right now is Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint and she’s buying the Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner Set this Prime Day.
Shop this article: Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer, Nuvadermis Scar Cream Gel and CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser
Talia’s favorite Prime Day 2023 beauty deals
If you’re looking for the best items at a glance, these products are some of my favorites for Prime Day.
Ardell Demi Wispies Lashes 24% OFF
These strips have a full but still natural look, for when you want a bit of lash boost without that falsie look. The affordable lash strips are on sale now for 24% off for post-Prime Day.
Sold by Amazon
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Singles 25% OFF
Makeup is removed with a single swipe, without redness or scrubbing. It’s tough enough for waterproof mascara, but gentle enough to keep your skin from feeling stripped. The individually wrapped wipes are on sale now for 25% off.
Sold by Amazon
Best drugstore beauty deals of Prime Day 2023
Drugstore beauty products are affordable cosmetics that you can find in your local drugstore, but they are also available on Amazon. During Prime Day, they are even more inexpensive. In this category, you’ll find popular items like mascara, eyeliner and more.
- L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Waterproof Mascara 44% OFF
- Maybelline Instant Rewind Eraser 20% OFF
- E.l.f. Hydrating Face Primer 6% OFF
- Ardell Demi Wispies Lashes 24% OFF
- Maybelline New York Super Stay Up to 24-Hour Skin Tint 22% OFF
- Maybelline The Falsies Surreal Extensions Washable Mascara 23% OFF
Best beauty essentials deals of Prime Day 2023
Some of the essential items you’ll need for your beauty routine are marked down during the sales extravaganza. Think wipes, mirrors and other products for applying and removing cosmetics.
- Neutrogena Makeup Remover Singles 25% OFF
- Beakey Five-Piece Makeup Sponge Set 46% OFF
- Neutrogena Cleansing Fragrance-Free Makeup Remover Face Wipes 25% OFF
- Feryes Travel Makeup Brush Holder 30% OFF
- Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror with 21 LED Lights 32% OFF
- BeautifyBeauties Hair Spray Bottle 47% OFF + 35% OFF COUPON
- Aesthetica Cosmetics Beauty Sponge Blender 59% OFF
Best skin care deals of Prime Day 2023
From cleansing to moisturizing, skin care products are essential for providing the perfect canvas for your makeup. You’ll find must-have products by trusted brands when you shop for Prime Day skin care deals.
- Nuvadermis Scar Cream Gel 20% OFF + 10% OFF COUPON
- VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Serum 28% OFF + $4 COUPON
- Dermora 24-Karat Gold Eye Mask 11% OFF
- CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser 19% OFF
- Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Gel Cream Extra Dry 42% OFF
- CeraVe Eye Repair Cream 38% OFF
- NuFace Trinity Starter Kit 6% OFF
- Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush 50% OFF
- Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Moisturizer with SPF 30 Sunscreen 47% OFF
Best nail beauty deals of Prime Day 2023
Some of the best beauty deals for Prime Day 2023 are at your fingertips. That’s because products for creating beautiful manicures at home are on sale. You’ll find treatments, polishes, nail tools and more at prices that are too good to miss.
- SunUV UV LED Nail Lamp 50% OFF
- Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover 50% OFF
- Hard As Hoof Nail-Strengthening Cream 21% OFF
- Kisider Nail Care Kit Manicure Set 33% OFF
- Beetles 2-Piece No Wipe Gel Top Coat and Base Coat Set 20% OFF
- Hawatour Nail Clippers Set 38% OFF, UP FROM 23% OFF
- Nutra Nail 5- to 7-Day Growth Treatment 35% OFF
- Nail-Aid Keratin 3-Day Growth Nail Treatment and Strengthener 13% OFF
- Beetles Gel Nail Kit Soft Gel Nail Tips 63% OFF
Best hair care and styling deals of Prime Day 2023
No beauty routine is complete without products to make your hair look its best. When we searched for hair care products, we found everything you need to nourish, clean and style your tresses. Grab these essentials, and you’ll save big this Prime Day.
- Tigi Bed Head Manipulator Texturizing Putty with Firm Hold Travel Size 30% OFF
- Samnyte Hair Wax Stick 47% OFF
- Neutrogena T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo for Scalp Build-Up Control with Salicylic Acid 30% OFF
- Garnier Fructis Style Mega Full Thickening Lotion 21% OFF
- Rahua Omega 9 Hair Mask 14% OFF
- Goo Goo Clip-In Hair Extensions 12% OFF + 20% OFF
- Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask 24% OFF
- Vitamins Keratin Hair Mask Deep Conditioner 23% OFF
- INH Quick Slick Hair Finishing Stick 18% OFF
- Biolage Color Last Shampoo & Conditioner Set 34% OFF
- Redken All Soft Shampoo & Conditioner Set 30% OFF
Best hair tools deals of Prime Day 2023
Styling tools are also marked down for Prime Day. The dryers, curling irons, brushes and other tools we found will have you looking like you stepped out of a salon without ever leaving home.
- Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long 9% OFF
- Xcozu Hair Straightener Curling lron 3-in-1 63% OFF
- Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer 28% OFF
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush 43% OFF
- Tymo Ionic Hair Blow Dryer Brush and Volumizer 50% OFF
- Bestope Pro Waver Curling Iron 43% OFF
- Conair Double Ceramic 1.5-inch Curling Iron 14% OFF
- Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer 43% OFF
- Coidak Hair Waver 17% OFF
- Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush 30% OFF
- Lily England Detangling Brush and Wide-Tooth Comb Set 40% OFF
- Drybar Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush 30% OFF
Best grooming deals of Prime Day 2023
You can put the finishing touches on your appearance with our favorite grooming deals. These items will help you trim unwanted hair, make the most of your smile and smooth your skin, so you can look your best.
- Braun Electric Razor for Men 16% OFF
- Tweezerman Rose Gold Slanted Tweezer 34% OFF, UP FROM 30% OFF
- Zorami Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer 68% OFF
- Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser 20% OFF
- Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool 21% OFF
- Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit 51% OFF
Talia Ergas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.