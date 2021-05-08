2 dead, 1 seriously injured in US-131 crash

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police troopers from the Paw Paw post are investigating a car crash where two people died Friday.

Troopers say the crash happened around 2:52 p.m. on southbound US-131 near W X Y Ave in Schoolcraft Township. They say a Chevrolet Impala was traveling east on W X Y Ave when it was hit while crossing through the intersection by a Dodge Durango traveling south on US-131.

The driver and passenger of the Impala were a married couple from Schoolcraft. 83-year-old Joel Shaffer was driving with his wife, 84-year-old Delores Shaffer, riding in the passenger’s seat. They both died from their injuries.

The driver of the Durango, a 27-year-old man from Saginaw, suffered minor injuries while his passenger, a 24-year-old female from Flint, suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to Bronson Hospital for treatment.

This crash remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors. Seatbelts were used by occupants of both vehicles.

Police say when toxicology reports are finished, a report will be sent to the prosecutor’s office for review and charges on the driver. His identity is being withheld at this time and may be released at a later date.