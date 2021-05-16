1 man dead after Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was called to a fatal shooting late Saturday evening.

Officers arrived around 11:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of Whittier Dr on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man from Kalamazoo who was shot several times.

The man was rushed to a local area hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

What led up to this shooting and any suspect information is unavailable at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.