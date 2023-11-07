Democrats maintained control of Virginia’s Senate on Tuesday, according to results from Decision Desk HQ, fending off challenges from Republicans throughout the commonwealth.

Going into Tuesday’s elections, Democrats held a narrow 22-17 majority in the state’s Senate.

The Democratic win in the state’s upper chamber is seen as an affirmation of the party’s messaging on hot button issues, especially abortion. Democrats spent much of the campaign hammering Republicans over the threat of a potential abortion ban under a Republican trifecta in Virginia.

Abortion rights advocates and Democrats argue that the results in Virginia likely point to a larger national trend of rejecting state abortion restrictions following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year.

For Republicans, the Democrats’ win represents a rejection of the message championed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and his endorsed candidates. Youngkin played a prominent role on the campaign trail this off-year cycle, with his PAC playing a key fundraising role. Additionally, the governor made several campaign appearances on the trail throughout the cycle. The governor even endorsed Republicans running in primaries earlier this year.