The man who broke into former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) San Francisco home and violently attacked her husband, Paul Pelosi, was found guilty on federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges on Thursday.

The jury found David DePape guilty on both counts, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California, which is prosecuting the case.

Prosecutors had indicted DePape on charges of attempted kidnapping of a federal officer or employee and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official after he entered the former Speaker’s home in the early morning of Oct. 28, 2022 and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

