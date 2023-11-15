An attorney for one of former President Trump’s co-defendants in Georgia admitted to providing proffer videos of defendants to a media outlet, a stunning revelation that came during an emergency court hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Attorney Jonathan Miller, who is representing former Coffee County election supervisor Misty Hampton, did not name the outlet and said he leaked the footage of the defendants in the name of transparency.

“In being transparent with the court and to make sure that nobody else gets blamed for what happened — and so that I can go to sleep well tonight — judge, I did release those videos to one outlet,” Miller said. “And in all candor, I need the court to know that.”

ABC News was the first outlet to publish the videos Monday, followed by The Washington Post, which showed four defendants who pleaded guilty in the election interference case — ex-Trump lawyers Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, plus former Georgia bail bondsman Scott Hall — interviewing with state prosecutors.

DEVELOPING