GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 marked Hispanic Heritage Month with a special program featuring Latino art, food and culture in West Michigan.

Watch the Oct. 16, 2021, special above.

We met with local artists inspired by their culture and honoring local Hispanic icons, spoke with chefs about the importance of traditional cooking, learned from the president of Kalamazoo College about how he hopes to inspire Hispanic students and more.

See all our Hispanic Heritage Month reports here.