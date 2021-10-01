Students at Lee High celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Students at Lee High School spent Friday afternoon celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the community.

The school hosted a small festival on their front lawn. Hundreds of students filled the area listening to music and enjoying food. Local restaurants set up food trucks, chips and cheese, horchata and other treats.

“We have huaraches and sopes. We also have Tamales Mary serving tacos. We also have ceviche which is a seafood,” said Lee High School Senior Jesus Sanchez, who helped organize the event.

Lee High School students celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month Friday.

The student organizers say they usually put together a Spanish market in celebration of Hispanic Heritage month. This year they decided to invite community members and businesses to celebrate with them.

They say it’s important to celebrate this month in a district with so many Latino students.

“I think it’s important so they won’t forget where they come from. We wanted to throw this especially for the community so we can all come together and celebrate after COVID,” said Lee High School senior Libia Sanchez. “We wanted to celebrate as a whole.”

The festival wrapped up around 2 p.m. Students say they were happy to help support small businesses following the pandemic.

“It’s been lots of fun. It’s cool seeing everyone’s reaction to the whole event,” said senior student Mackenzie Griffin.