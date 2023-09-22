MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Hackley Public Library in Muskegon and Latinos Working for the Future have partnered up for Hispanic Heritage Month.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the two organizations are inviting community members to come play loteria, a traditional Mexican game similar to bingo. The free event is open to all ages and will include prizes and light refreshments.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” Mallory Metzger, the marketing and program coordinator for the library, said. “It’s a great way to … grow community engagement and also nurture the idea of culture and learning about different cultures, embracing really fun cultures and cultural aspects of our community.”

Loteria, which translates to lottery, works similar to bingo but uses pictures instead of numbers. Angelita Valdez, the president of Latinos Working for the Future, said she hopes people get to know Hispanic culture more through the game.

She said there’s different versions of loteria, like a bilingual children’s game, which teaches kids words in English and Spanish, and a millennial game, with pictures of things like man buns and student debt. There’s also a loteria from Puerto Rico with pictures of different Puerto Rican foods and staples and the traditional Mexican loteria.

“It’s just representative of different things that are happening within our community and our culture,” she explained.

Organizers ask that you register for the event ahead of time to gauge attendance, though it’s not required. It’s the first time the library has hosted the event, Metzger said, though it has held bingo events in the past that have been a “huge hit.”

“We are very excited to have a new spin on it and very thrilled to be working with Latinos Working for the Future,” Metzger said. “They’re an incredible organization.”

Latinos Working for the Future will also be putting together a community ofrenda at the library on Sept. 30. The ofrenda is a Day of the Dead tradition where people honor loved ones by lighting candles, putting out their pictures and things they loved.

Valdez explained the legend is when you light the candles on Nov. 1 for the Day of the Dead, family members come back, and you bid them farewell on Nov. 2.

“It’s a way to welcome our loved ones and to allow them to remember that we always remember them and we want them to be here,” she said.

The community is invited to bring in photos of their loved ones, along with their favorite foods and drinks. The ofrenda will also honor and highlight local Latino leaders who have died.

One of the leaders that will be highlighted is Jane Gonzalez. According to the Muskegon Museum of History and Science, Gonzalez moved to the area in 1946 and was the first woman and Mexican-American to serve on the Norton Shores City Council. She worked for the civil rights of people who are Hispanic and Spanish-speaking women. After her death in 1977, she was nominated by the University of Michigan for an honorary doctorate.

Another leader will be Connie Navarro, who helped found Latinos Working for the Future and wrote a book called “A New Home in Michigan: The Mexican-American Experience in Muskegon.”

The community ofrenda will be at the library until Nov. 3.

The two organizations have partnered before and the library has been a part of events like the Muskegon County Latino Festival.

“We have had a long standing partnership with Hackley Public Library,” Valdez said. “They have a great exhibit of bilingual books for children and for adults. They have tons of things available in Spanish and they’re always giving back to the community by engaging in our different events.”

Latinos Working for the Future, first founded in July of 1991, is the only Latino nonprofit in Muskegon County, Valdez said. She said it works to educate the community and promote Latino culture, and to highlight and support Latino education and Latino small businesses.

It reached out to the library about hosting an event for Hispanic Heritage Month, Metzger said.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, during which five Latin American countries celebrate their Independence Day. Valdez said the month is important for Latinos in United States to celebrate and share their culture.

Metzger said it’s important for the library to host cultural events because it’s a community space available for everyone.

“We are an incredibly diverse community, we have so many wonderful people, wonderful stories to share, and this is a great partnership to be able to encourage people to learn more about others and really embrace the community,” she said.