GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting the impact of the Hispanic community in West Michigan.

Our special Hispanic Heritage Month presentation airs Thursday at 7 p.m.

We’ll speak with local trailblazers working for progress, learn how science is targeting disparities within the Hispanic community and look inside a movie that showcases how first-generation Hispanic students are paving the way for others.

See that and more Hispanic Month Heritage coverage inside WOODTV.com here.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs through Oct. 15.